One of the fascinating things about actress Sandra Ababio is her love for fashion and how elegant she rocks her outfits.

It’s no news that the fashion world keeps evolving and fashionistas are changing the status quo.

Before now, leather pants isn't the easiest to pull off especially for those without good fashion ideas.

Well, we can tell you that it’s a different story today. Fashion designers, editors, stylists, and influencers have decided to give the style a different face.

Rocking mini leather pants will turn up the sexy side of you and help you show off your sexy legs.

Sandra Ababio

If you want to serve a subversive chic look, rock a mini leather pant. It would give you a beautiful look that can’t be ignored.

The Kumawood actress is stepping out on her 'gram and she is giving us some tips on how to rock the style. She has proven that you can still channel your sass while wearing leather pants.

Sandra Ababio

Adorned in a blush pink leather pant, she paired her pant with a white unbuttoned shirt while flaunting her cleavage.

She complemented her outfit with a nude stiletto making her look smart. Nothing is as sexy as rocking bold makeup and stunning hairstyle.

Sandra is all shades of confidence and elegance in this outfit as she serves a power look.