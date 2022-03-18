Sarkodie rocks green and white casual combo outfit ahead of Ghana-Nigeria clash [Photos]

Sarkodie is among the stylish male celebrities making Ghana proud in the entertainment and fashion world.

Over the years, the rapper has modelled many fashion brands. He's got the build and the class to carry off any outfit, no matter how out there it is.

He wears almost every piece of clothing well like it was made specially for him, hence, why many designers clamour to have him wear one of their pieces.

His style is extremely versatile with the charming host being able to swing effortlessly between traditional, casual, high-fashion and suited and booted.

He exudes class anytime he rocks his low-key casual outfits and we are taking inspiration from these looks.

Ahead of the Ghana- Nigeria World Cup qualifier, Sarkodie is seen rocking a beautiful green and white combo casual outfit that got us starring.

He complimented his outfit with a white pair of sneakers which match the outfit perfectly.

Green and white outfit has never looked so cool as how Sarkodie does it.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Sarkodie is set to make history again as he is taking his Rapperholic concert to the United Arab Emirates.

The Ghanaian rapper has announced that he will be staging his Rapperholic concert in the desert of Dubai. this will make the Ghanaian rapper the first African artiste to host a musical concert on the deserts of UAE.

A lot of music videos are often shot in the desert, however, the UAE desert has not witnessed a full-blown music concert with a live performance from an artsite.

Accordingly, this will become historic and spectacular to watch as it means musical and cinematography equipment with other logistics needed to stage a music concert will be transported to the lonely desert for the show.