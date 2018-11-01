Pulse.com.gh logo
Sarkodie steps out with Tracy Sarkcess in style

Couples that slay together, stay together.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Arguably Ghana's most prolific rapper,Micheal Owusu known by his stage name Sarkodie has been spotted stepping out with his wife and baby mama Tracey Sarkcess for a night out.

According to a source, the two lovers were spotted happily smiling and enjoying a romantic moment together on a hot date out night at an undisclosed location. We just can't say much, they serve us the best couple goals and we can't have enough of them. Couples that slay together, stay together.

play

 

Donned in a simple but elegant floral dress, Tracy looks ravishing with his hubby Sark also rocking a nice army green and black stripped shirt.

play

The two got married in July this year after dating for a long time which resulted in the birth of their daughter known to the public as Titi.

play

play
