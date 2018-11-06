Sarkodie unveils new 'Highest' merchandise

news

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has released a new collection of unisex Tee shirts under the ‘Highest’ brand.

In an Instagram post, Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie and his lovely wife, Tracy were spotted wearing the new apparel. The video wouldn’t have been complete with an appearance by their cute daughter, Titi.

Sarkodie captioned the video, “New Highest Merch IN!!!”.

The ‘Sark collection’ was launched in 2013, but five years down the line, the brand is currently inactive with reports citing mismanagement and poor sales as the cause.