This designer showcased see-through dresses at the Glitz Africa Fashion Show

Fashion lovers with extravagant taste should check out these apparels by Moofa.

Fashion designers across Africa always look up the Glitz Africa Fashion Week, one of the biggest runway shows organized by Ghanaian entrepreneur, Claudia Lumor.

Fashion lovers, critics and style influencers always expect to see creative and mind-blowing designs on the runway.

The Glitz Africa Fashion Week pays tribute to unique taste and grandeur of the continent; it portrays the new trend of clothing for the months ahead.

Among the foreign designers who had the opportunity to showcase their clothing was Moofa, led by Fashola Olayinka.

The fashion house noted for its breathtaking designs served us see-through tops where the model walked the runway with no bra flaunting their breasts and nipples. The black tops were paired colorful skirts of various length.

10 dresses from the Glitz Africa Fashion Week you can wear to your church

Another great Nigerian designer, VonneCouture made her models wear undergarments for her see-through dresses and they walked down the runway beautifully and confidently.

What your favorite celebrities wore to the Glitz Fashion Show

