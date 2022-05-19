Selassie Ibrahim is serving the ultimate style inspiration for birthday celebrations

Ghanaian actress and producer, Selasie Ibrahim is a year older today, May 19, 2022.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many actresses, a birthday photoshoot is not something Juliet is likely to skip.

On the gram, she captioned her post, " Who am I that oh Lord you are so mindful of me? I’m amazed at your loving-kindness towards me. Thank you Jehovah, Thank you Elohim, thank you king of kings for another milestone. Happiest and glorious birthday Selassie. My joy, peace, strength, comes from the Lord. WHAT NAME FITS YOU?"

Her caption came with some stunning photos which have set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

The ace actress, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning. She wore a green and red kente combo outfit that is so gorgeous.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

Definitely an inspiration for brides-to-be, Selassie got her fashion statement on lockdown and we are impressed.

If you want to make bold fashion statements at your wedding, Check out this gorgeous style inspired by the actress.

