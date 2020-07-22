The veteran singer shares what it means to be phenomenal as she stepped out for work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wide-leg pants are supremely flattering and work-appropriate, so you can rock them to any event just like Selassie

She dazzled in blue wide-leg pant and top that made her look beautiful. The outfit had three- quartered sleeves that enveloped her body.

Selassie wore her nude block heels that matched her bag. Her blonde curly hair was just on point and we love her poses for the camera.

For those of you who might be a bit over the super-skinny jeans trend, here's how to rock wide-leg pants like actress Selassie.

