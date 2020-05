Like all our favourite celebrities, the award-winning screen goddess has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram to mark her special day.

Selassie, mother-of-two is adorned in a green coloured long dress.

The show-stopping fashion statement was paired with matching fashion accessories.

As if that was not enough, the CEO stunned a long pink beautiful apparel that looks extraordinary on her.

We are madly in love with her short tresses, beautiful makeup and of course her infectious smile.

Selassie Ibrahim

