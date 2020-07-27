The way you dress can make you feel very confident to work on a Monday morning where you walk tall into the office building looking like you own and rule the world. This will, in turn, will be a motivation for you to get your job done effectively and efficiently.

One person who has over the years served us stunning corporate look is Media personality, Serwaa Amihere.

Serwaa sure knows how to look good in outfits for work and we love it when she rocks African print outfits for work.

The trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection with her stilettoes and flawless makeup anytime she is on the screens.

We love her infectious smile anytime she poses for the camera, hence, let's glance through Serwaa's wardrobe for Monday inspiration.

Serwaa Amihere

