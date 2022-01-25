RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Serwaa Amihere goes on a corporate fashion spree on the 'gram with 5 gorgeous looks

Berlinda Entsie

You can still look chic and gorgeous to your workplace without breaking any fashion rules.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere

They say style is a way to say who you are without having to speak. How you appear in the midst of people say a lot about you every single time.

One way to break your fashion stereotype this week is by rocking a lovely gown to work. One person that's sure to inspire our style is media's sweetheart, Serwaa Amihere.

She's not only endowed with an amazing body, but she also has a great sense of style.

Serwaa knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

She always looks simple and elegant and she always chooses the right accessories and footwear to match her outfits.

Miss Amihere loves short curly hairstyles and it fits her personality.

Let’s raid into the fashionista's wardrobe for stunning work outfits inspiration.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere 3ist birthday photos
Serwaa Amihere 3ist birthday photos Serwaa Amihere 3ist birthday photos Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie

