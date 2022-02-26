Serwaa Amihere just took red dresses to next level with this sensational look

The colour, red is the representation of romance and charm. In fashion, red is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a red dress.

When it comes to styling a red dress, the possibilities are endless. Especially in this love season, the dominant colour to rock is that awesome red dress.

Media Personality, Serwaa Amihere is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.

The style influencer sure knows how to look good in particular colours and she proved that in red outfits.

She is never one to shy away from making an impact in the fashion stakes.

Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Serwaa Amihere knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

Serwaa has the perfect skin and sense of style that makes her stand out in every event.

The fashionista resumed her hosting duties on the 2nd edition of the Next TV Star and she is glamming all the way.

She is pictured in a hot red gown with low cleavage while flaunting her beautiful body. Adding the spark with that stones and accessories is just perfect for her to stay trendy.

Miss Amihere loves short curly hairstyles and it fits her personality.

