RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Serwaa Amihere looks too good in nude from head-to-toe

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Serwaa Amihere style is the most iconic and consistent in the Ghanaian fashion industry.

Serwaa Amihere

Pulse Ghana

The popular media personality knows what suits her and her latest look is a show-stopper.

Recommended articles

The week is just starting and you might still be going through that hassle of picking what to wear for work.

Picking the right outfit for work can be a little stressful so we have found the perfect muse to lead your search.

If you are running out of ideas, a simple nude outfit will do the magic.

When it comes to Ghanaian celebrities, one of our favourites has to be Serwaa Amihere. She has a real effortless style, often killing it on the red carpet (unapologetically) but if you thought the media personality has no work style reign you’ll need to take a close look at her recent photos on the gram.

Serwaa wore a beautiful nude dress for an extra dose of glam. She paired the stunning dress with nude stilettos that perfectly matched her style.

Her trademark curls were swept on both sides and her flawless makeup brought out her beauty.

We can always count on Serwaa to bring the subtle, sexy, glamorous looks.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Even if you don’t like traditional wedding, you’ll fall in love with 2018 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Mimi's dress

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]