Serwaa Amihere steals spotlight at Bridget Otoo's wedding [Video]

The couple’s traditional marriage photos show how

In attendance were various celebrities from across the country.

At such events, anyone with a sense for fashion would be looking out for the most outstanding fashion statement made.

While Bridget and her husband didn't disappoint us with their looks, definitely the point of attraction on the day. Her guests didn't also come to play.

As usual, one person that stood out of the lot is media personality, Serwaa Amihere.

Her stunning outfit caused her to steal the spotlight as most people were impressed with how beautiful she looked.

Serwaa has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. Every time she steps out, it is a fashion lover's feast.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Miss Amihere knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

She is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

Cranking up the style game at Bridget's traditional wedding, the fashionista stunned us with a body-flattering green kente outfit.

Serwaa didn't leave her paring hijab that didn’t take the attention away from the dress.

We love her accessories and her flawless makeup enhancing her beauty more and more. Her signature pose and smile for the camera are breathtaking.