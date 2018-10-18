Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Alexander Majesty, Shatta Wale’s son and daughter of Hajia Mona could break the internet with this photo.

As the progeny of some of Ghana’s most popular celebrities, it’s not surprising that these celebrity kids have style closets that we can only dream of.

The daughter of Hajia Mona and son of Shatta Wale are making internet moments better for netizens with this cute photo of them posing in beautiful African print apparels.

READ ALSO:We can’t have enough of Efya’s latest fashion choices

Hajia’s daughter gave us a full-length flawless dress with an elaborate neckline of a wine colour whilst Majesty rocked his in a short sleeve kaftan shirt and scored it with a knee length shorts.

Who else think's of these two as potential top models and also a perfect duo ? Now, if this isn’t everything cute, then I wonder else could be.We just can’t have enough of them.