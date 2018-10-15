Shatta Wale’s Reign clothing line is the hottest casual wear in Ghana now

Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta's Reign clothes is the hottest casual wear in Ghana now


After a successful album launch, there is madrush for Shatta Wale's clothing line.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

Shatta Movement fans proved their loyalty and support for their Dancehall king, Charles Nii Armah popularly called Shatta Wale on Saturday, October 13, 2018, as they filled the Fantasy Dome for his Reign Album launch.

The venue was filled to capacity and according to some SM fans, more than half of the crowd in the auditorium was outside listening to Shatta Wale songs on loudspeakers.

Shatta Wale performing at his Reign Album launch play

Shatta Wale performing at his Reign Album launch

 

It was a great day for the  Shatta Wale as he took the opportunity to propose to his baby mama, Shatta Michy.

Shatta Wale and his family were spotted on the stage a lovely customized apparel, Reign clothing and we couldn’t stop staring at them.

Shatta Wale and his children play

Shatta Wale and his children

 

Some fans also attended the event in their Reign apparel which comes in different colors, sizes, and styles. According to a Shatta Movement fan, the hoodie with shorts costs GHC 250, Tracksuit is available for GHC 200, Jacket with short is selling for GHC 150 and T-shirt is also sold at GHC 50.

Check out some photos of fans looking dope in the Reign apparel.

1.

View this post on Instagram

# reign-album @shattawalegh

A post shared by leticia karamin yipala (@dagaati_girl) on

2.

3.

 

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

We dey REIGN you say what?

A post shared by YAARO DKB (@dkbghana) on

 

