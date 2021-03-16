Film director, writer, and producer, Shirley Frimpong-Manso is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

Entertainment and fashion go hand in hand. Over the years, the celebrity mother has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

She is a year older today, March 16, 2021, and certainly, the superwoman wouldn't miss celebrating her day with some photos.

Shirley is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; being grateful to God for his mercies and trust me, she has set tongues wagging with these birthday photos.

She posted some photos on her 'gram for the day with the caption, "A year ago today the world was changing rapidly. A year on I am thankful for the lessons, the experiences, the tears, the joys, and the love. It’s been real."

We’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good especially in her crayon white and red dress paired with the scarf.

Her simple makeup and infectious smile are something we can't stop staring.

Pulse.com.gh wishes Shirley a happy birthday full of greatness.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Shirley Frimpong-Manso