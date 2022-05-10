VGMA 23: Shugatiti gets massive backlash for see-through dress on social media

The model turned up on the red carpet of the VGMA wearing a red evening gown with a see-through top which openly displayed her belly and chest area as well. The raunchy outfit had enormous reactions from the public.

Shugatiti who seems to embody a lot of confidence and body -positivity pranced on the red carpet of the VGMA her ‘boobs and tits showing through her translucent laze top happily taking photos.

The backlash from the public has been a lot, especially on social media, blogs, and tabloid readers. Many online portals listed her amongst the worst dressed celebrities including Pulse Ghana.

Here are some of the reactions from Instagram under the post of blogger, Nkonkonsa:

1.@stateofmind.gh "Indecency, what's happening in Ghana."

2.@_kayl_xx

"Set good examples for the youth to follow oooo tom!!! Aaaah"

3. @arts_authentique

"Indecency is the new way of getting attention?? Very soon they’ll come and tell us they are suffering from Bipolar.. allowing time to create a new Abena Korkor."

@4th_takemdi

"Most Ghanaian celebrities are promoting prostitutions, this is no longer fashion but HALLOTING"

@daphleys

"Keep copying the west stupidity, one bright day eyes will clear"

@alexis_ashley-1

"Nonsens dress kraa ! … and then they want men to respect them and be treated like queens… mtchewww."

@herondziks

And who is this girl on red carpet is she a hookup artist or a slay queen.Ah Ghana paaaa yawa fr this our industry now ooo guys