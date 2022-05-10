RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

VGMA 23: Shugatiti gets massive backlash for see-through dress on social media

Authors:

Daniel Nti

The internet hasn’t been at ease after the appearance of Shugatiti in a see-through dress on the red-carpet of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Shugatiti
Shugatiti

Popular social media influencer and model Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso, widely famed as Shugatiti caused a massive stir at the VGMA which took place over the weekend, May 7th, 2022.

Recommended articles

The model turned up on the red carpet of the VGMA wearing a red evening gown with a see-through top which openly displayed her belly and chest area as well. The raunchy outfit had enormous reactions from the public.

Shugatiti who seems to embody a lot of confidence and body -positivity pranced on the red carpet of the VGMA her ‘boobs and tits showing through her translucent laze top happily taking photos.

The backlash from the public has been a lot, especially on social media, blogs, and tabloid readers. Many online portals listed her amongst the worst dressed celebrities including Pulse Ghana.

Here are some of the reactions from Instagram under the post of blogger, Nkonkonsa:

1.@stateofmind.gh "Indecency, what's happening in Ghana."

2.@_kayl_xx

"Set good examples for the youth to follow oooo tom!!! Aaaah"

3. @arts_authentique

"Indecency is the new way of getting attention?? Very soon they’ll come and tell us they are suffering from Bipolar.. allowing time to create a new Abena Korkor."

@4th_takemdi

"Most Ghanaian celebrities are promoting prostitutions, this is no longer fashion but HALLOTING"

@daphleys

"Keep copying the west stupidity, one bright day eyes will clear"

@alexis_ashley-1

"Nonsens dress kraa ! … and then they want men to respect them and be treated like queens… mtchewww."

@herondziks

And who is this girl on red carpet is she a hookup artist or a slay queen.Ah Ghana paaaa yawa fr this our industry now ooo guys

Shugatiti-vgma-dress
Shugatiti-vgma-dress Shugatiti Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are the worst-dressed celebrities at the VGMA 2022

Wosrt-dressed celebs on the VGMA23 red carpet

#MetGala2022: The best and worst dressed

Some of the best and worst dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2022

Which side is the rags? A look at Kuami Eugene’s VGMA outfit

Kuami Eugene

See Hajia 4 Real’s daughter dress as mermaid in birthday photos

Hajia 4 Reals Daughter, Naila