Sista Afia sets tongues wagging with hot and wild bikini photos

The musician and social media Influencer, Francisca Gawugah, known by the stage name Sista Afia has dropped the highly inflammable photos that leave her body and skin on wild display on social media and the shots are threatening to break the internet.
Sista Afia has just caused massive traffic online with her latest photos in a regal swimwear and fans and netizens can't keep mute.
Sista Afia, wore a white 2 piece colorful bikini and posed in different angles for the photos. After few hours, the shots gathered massive views on social media numerous reactions in its comment session from social media users who got a lot to say.
In captioning the sizzling photos that sees her posing on the floor in a seductive manner, Sista Afia wrote "I miss y’all too ," and this goes to say she knows the temperature of the photo shared to her Instagram page.
After sharing the multicolored 'bikini photos', bloggers and news feeds have jumped unto the steamy photos which has seen many reactions from the public.
One of such blogs are Nkonnonsa's Instagram page which has garnered many comments after sharing it.
He captioned the photos "Songstress Sista Afia pops up looking in bikini".
