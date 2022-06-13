Sista Afia sets tongues wagging with hot and wild bikini photos

Sista Afia, wore a white 2 piece colorful bikini and posed in different angles for the photos. After few hours, the shots gathered massive views on social media numerous reactions in its comment session from social media users who got a lot to say.

In captioning the sizzling photos that sees her posing on the floor in a seductive manner, Sista Afia wrote "I miss y’all too ," and this goes to say she knows the temperature of the photo shared to her Instagram page.

After sharing the multicolored 'bikini photos', bloggers and news feeds have jumped unto the steamy photos which has seen many reactions from the public.

One of such blogs are Nkonnonsa's Instagram page which has garnered many comments after sharing it.

He captioned the photos "Songstress Sista Afia pops up looking in bikini".

Comments

@daxell12

All the Ghana slay queens are constructing their bodies business is booming.

@pengarah_gh

She just posted guys.

@teenns_arena