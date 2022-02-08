Stacy Amoateng is serving the ultimate style inspiration for birthday celebrations [Photos]

Stacy is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

Over the years, the celebrity mother has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Of course! This year has been a good year for the singer, and clocking another age is just an added blessing.

The award-winning media personality is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God in her stunning ensembles.

On the 'gram', she released some breathtaking photos to commemorate the day.

In one theme, she was captured in a sparkling green ensemble showing real beauty.

Then she went for a long white dress while catching all the attention on the gram.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

Mrs Amoateng took to Instagram to wish herself a happy birthday.

"HAPPY BLESSED BIRTHDAY TO ME.

Dear Lord,

I lose count of my blessings because there are uncountable. I remain in awe at your generosity and love upon me. As I welcome this new age and bid the old one bye, I pray for good health and long life to push the assignment of my destiny. I pray for wisdom to help me deal with the disappointments of life. I pray tolerance to deal with people who don’t show the same love and affection. I pray wealth to be able to help as many people in need. I pray you fill me up with love even where there is hate.

Happy birthday to me," she wrote.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from the fashionista.

