Media personality, Stacy Amoateng is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting Ghanaian fashion industry.

The award-winning personality dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

The successful entrepreneur cum mother has recently been recognised for her immense hardwork in her field of work. Aside from being happy for her, we love how she rocks her apparels while attending the various events.

We can’t wait to see you replicate her styles and so check through these style and tell us which one you are rocking.

