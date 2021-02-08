Stacy is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

Entertainment and fashion go hand in hand. Over the years, the celebrity mother has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

She is a year older today, February 08, 2021, and certainly, the superwoman wouldn't miss celebrating her day with some photos.

This birthday is not a light feat considering her achievements in the past year and Stacy made sure she made it count, more than the bling in her dress.

The mother-of-three decked out in an array of a stunning and quite dramatic look.

She was captured in sparkling white ensemble. She didn't go light on the dress at all. It was an absolute craft from head to toe.

She went with the same theme for her second look but this time with gold. She sparkled like never before.

She was also adorned in sparkling both with and gold accoutrements ranging from a tiara meant for the queen, matching drop earrings, necklace, bangles and then a fun.

Stacy never disappoints with her makeup and hair goals and we love every detail of it.

She captioned her post, "Happy birthday to me. My journey so far in life has been amazing, and I want to thank God for that. New age, new decade."

Pulse.com.gh wishes Stacy a happy birthday with loads of love.