Stephanie Okereke Linus stuns in lovely African print dress

Get your style inspiration right here!.
The talented screen diva looked gorgeous in African print dress made by Vlisco fabric.
The sleeveless dress features a pleated denim cape and side ruffles. The mother-of-one gave us a stunning feet game; open toe silver pumps to match with the designs on her denim cape.
Stephanie complimented her looks with a fringe hairstyle and drop earrings.
See the photos below:
