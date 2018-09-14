Pulse.com.gh logo
Stephanie Okereke Linus stuns in lovely African print dress


Get your style inspiration right here!.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stephanie Okereke Linus play

Stephanie Okereke Linus

Style inspiration for the day is taken from A-Lister Nigerian actress, Stephanie Okereke Linus.

The talented screen diva looked gorgeous in African print dress made by Vlisco fabric.

The sleeveless dress features a pleated denim cape and side ruffles. The mother-of-one gave us a stunning feet game; open toe silver pumps to match with the designs on her denim cape.

Stephanie complimented her looks with a fringe hairstyle and drop earrings.

See the photos below:

Stephanie Okereke Linus play

Stephanie Okereke Linus

Stephanie Okereke Linus play

Stephanie Okereke Linus

Stephanie Okereke Linus play

Stephanie Okereke Linus

 

