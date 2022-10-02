Church fashion has its own style and protocols it follows in order for women to look their best and good in the sight of man and the sight of God.
Stunning church outfit ideas inspired by Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah
Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah is our style crush for today.
Read Also
Martha Ankomah is one style icon whose sense and taste of fashion links directly to the church and therefore some inspiration can be taken from her styles in order to look classy for that church service you've been yearning for all these months.
As an ambassador for Ghana Textile Printing (GTP), she uses the African Prints to tell stories of the various styles and designs that brings out the best in every individual.
Thinking of how to make a bold statement with African print at any event, check out these styles.
Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh