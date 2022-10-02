RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Stunning church outfit ideas inspired by Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah is our style crush for today.

Martha Ankomah
Martha Ankomah

Church fashion has its own style and protocols it follows in order for women to look their best and good in the sight of man and the sight of God.

Read Also

Martha Ankomah is one style icon whose sense and taste of fashion links directly to the church and therefore some inspiration can be taken from her styles in order to look classy for that church service you've been yearning for all these months.

As an ambassador for Ghana Textile Printing (GTP), she uses the African Prints to tell stories of the various styles and designs that brings out the best in every individual.

Thinking of how to make a bold statement with African print at any event, check out these styles.

Martha Ankomah
Martha Ankomah Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Martha Ankomah
Martha Ankomah Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Martha Ankomah
Martha Ankomah Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Martha Ankomah
Martha Ankomah Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Martha Ankomah
Martha Ankomah Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Martha Ankomah
Martha Ankomah Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Martha Ankomah
Martha Ankomah Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

SZA

Global Citizen Festival: SZA sells Ghana to the world with the perfect flag outfit

Celebrities at the Global Citizen Festival

Best-dressed celebrities we saw at Global Citizen Festival 2022

Kente styles that took over the 'gram in September

10 trending kente styles that took over the 'gram this month

Joselyn Dumas

Global Citizen Festival: Joselyn Dumas' hosting styles are unrivalled, here's why