Stunning church outfit ideas inspired by Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah

Martha Ankomah is one style icon whose sense and taste of fashion links directly to the church and therefore some inspiration can be taken from her styles in order to look classy for that church service you've been yearning for all these months.

As an ambassador for Ghana Textile Printing (GTP), she uses the African Prints to tell stories of the various styles and designs that brings out the best in every individual.

Thinking of how to make a bold statement with African print at any event, check out these styles.

Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana

