RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style girl: Natalie Forte looks too good in burgundy from head-to-toe

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement to work.

Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana

Media personality, Natalie Forte has been serving us with impressive style goals since she became a household name but her choices have gotten more and more interesting over the years.

Recommended articles

The award-winning broadcaster knows what suits her and her latest look is a show-stopper.

The week is just starting and you might still be going through that hassle of picking what to wear for work.

Picking the right outfit for work can be a little stressful so we have found the perfect muse to lead your search.

If you are running out of ideas, Natalie Fort has the perfect inspiration for you. After joining Gh One from TV3, Natalie has taken her fashion sense to a newer height.

She always looks simple and elegant and she always chooses the right accessories and footwear to match her outfits.

While stepping on the 'gram, Natalie rocked a burgundy outfit with the same colour of stilettos that got as starring. We haven't seen burgundy look so gorgeous like how she did it.

We love her flawless makeup and ponytail hairstyle that accompanied her outfit.

We can't help but acknowledge her expertise. Her outfit was indeed gorgeous.

Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana
Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana
Natalie Fort and Serwaa Amihere
Natalie Fort and Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

What rebound sex means and why you shouldn't do it

What rebound sex means and why you shouldn't do it [Credit: ThinkstockPhotos]

Men, if a babe tells you these 5 things, you should be very worried

Men, if a babe tells you these 5 things, you should be very worried [Credit - Madamenoire]

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman. [insider]