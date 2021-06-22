The award-winning broadcaster knows what suits her and her latest look is a show-stopper.

The week is just starting and you might still be going through that hassle of picking what to wear for work.

Picking the right outfit for work can be a little stressful so we have found the perfect muse to lead your search.

If you are running out of ideas, Natalie Fort has the perfect inspiration for you. After joining Gh One from TV3, Natalie has taken her fashion sense to a newer height.

She always looks simple and elegant and she always chooses the right accessories and footwear to match her outfits.

While stepping on the 'gram, Natalie rocked a burgundy outfit with the same colour of stilettos that got as starring. We haven't seen burgundy look so gorgeous like how she did it.

We love her flawless makeup and ponytail hairstyle that accompanied her outfit.

We can't help but acknowledge her expertise. Her outfit was indeed gorgeous.

