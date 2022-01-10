Looking fashionable to work might sound stressful because most people do not have the time and patience to select outfits they want to wear each day. They just go for the first corporate outfit they set their eyes on.

Some people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day.

2021 is over and 2022 is here, It's high time you let go of the stress and find a better inspiration.

To overcome the hurdle, you can start by paying attention to celebrities who have distinguished themselves in the corporate fashion world.

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere is amongst the few celebrities who have been consistent with her decent fashion statements. She has managed to capture our attention with her stunning fashion choices.

Serwaa always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the media personality is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 6 corporate looks from the style icon to guide you through your 2022 corporate weeks.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana