Style guide: 6 Victoria Lebene cool looks on the 'gram

The style icon turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid outfits over the years. From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the screen goddess is certainly rocking them and we are here for it.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Jackie Appiah always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

With an unmatched fashion sense and a love for DIY fashion, Jackie has amassed a following of more than eight million.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

The mother has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

She is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but also among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to when stepping out.

The beautiful actress regularly impresses us with her style, and her latest outfit is seriously elegant.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we always look forward to.

Let's take a look at some of her looks that caught our eyes and are worth being added to our wardrobes.

