Style guide: Ayisha Yakubu recognises the audacity to be elegant in African print outfits this 2022

Berlinda Entsie

Ayisha Yakubu dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu

Rocking different African prints outfit is getting more popular and we love how Ghanaian celebrities and style influencers are rocking it.

Certainly, the fabric and its styles aren’t going out of trend anytime soon since designers have found several ways to keep them alive.

One of the styles that fascinated us is pairing two-three different prints on a dress. Sometimes, the patterns look alive while some others are totally different.

Media personality, Ayisha Yakubu is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashionista has been consistent with her decent fashion statements on our screens. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits.

Ayisha's fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

We spotted amazing designs on her on the gram. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

Check below for inspirations:

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

