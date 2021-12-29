Style Inspiration: 10 times Nana Ama McBrown pulled off the perfect look on the 'gram in 2021

One watch at Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown’s Instagram page and one will easily fall in love with her. The screen goddess is one of the respected actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Nana Ama always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

We can't help but acknowledge her expertise. Her outfits are indeed gorgeous.

Difficult to pull off modest fashion for others but not for the award-winning actress. Scroll through for our all-time favourite look from the fashionista.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana