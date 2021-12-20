RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 perfect Christmas outfits inspired by Serwaa Amihere

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Let Serwaa Amihere inspire your Christmas outing wardrobe.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere

It's no news that every woman should have at least one dress in her wardrobe as it would come in handy someday for a particular occasion.

Recommended articles

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere has given her fans a lot to talk about the year. Especially when it comes to her fashion choice.

She is amongst the few celebrities who have been consistent with her decent fashion statements. She has managed to capture our attention with her stunning fashion choices.

Serwaa always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the media personality is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

She stepped up her game and it came the right time to inspire our Christmas look.

Looking for style inspiration for your Christmas events? Check out these styles by Serwaa Amihere to steal attention at any event.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Style Inspiration: 5 perfect Christmas outfits inspired by Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere