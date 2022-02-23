Style inspiration: 5 times Becca's outfits were dinner date perfect

Extra is a character that has been infused into fashion as different trends evolve through the years and date night outfits are one way you can use to demonstrate this character.

While complimenting your personal style in a sexy way, a date night dress is one that would fit perfectly. From accentuating your curves to giving that refined touch, this fashion trend is one you shouldn't neglect.

Quite a number of celebrities have been able to pull off such dresses like a pro and we're excited to share the ones we spotted on Ghanaian musician, Becca.

The 'African Woman's fashion sense has evolved and she sets the trend for many young people.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in chic outfits.

She is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Becca knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

In her latest post, the style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules and we are glued to her page for the next post.

Here are a few ways to dazzle your date like a pro inspired by fashionista, Becca. These give her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana