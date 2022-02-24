Style inspiration: 5 times Diana Hamilton inspired women to dress better

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has proven to be one of the best female artists currently. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

She pulls off the best African print styles to any event as seen on her Instagram page.

Diana Hamilton is our style influencer for today. She is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

The 'Adom' hitmaker is among the few female celebrities who dress down stylishly and expresses their high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

She graces our screens with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

The celebrity mother owns a boutique and she is among the few celebrities who doubles as a successful entrepreneur.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

Mrs Hamilton always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and Diana does it perfectly. And she glows when she smiles for the cameras.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

If you want to make bold fashion statements at any event, check out these styles inspired by Diana Hamilton.

