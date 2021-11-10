Style inspiration: 5 times Sista Afia showcased her enviable model body in saucy outfits

Ghanaian-born British, Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia's fashion sense has evolved and she sets the trend for many young people.

Her fashion choices were never like we have never seen before. She stepped up her game and it came at the right time to inspire our casual looks.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Sista Afia knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall? We hope you find inspiration from the fashionista's wardrobe.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana