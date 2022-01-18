The style icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.
Style Inspiration: 6 times Fella Makafui nailed the all-brown look
Here is Fella Makafui slaying in all-brown like no other.
Fella is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.
When it comes to combining luxury items with Ghanaian brands, Fella is an expert.
One of her all-time favourite looks is all-brown attires. Difficult to pull off for others but not for Fella.
