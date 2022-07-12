RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 6 times Fella Makafui proved she is peng in two pieces outfits

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Our style tips for today is taken from Ghanaian actress, fella Makafui.

One way to break your fashion stereotype is by rocking lovely two pieces outfits to any event.

Fella has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. Every time she steps out, it is a fashion lover's feast.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

Her slim but curvy physique always compliments the outfits and we definitely could not let her recent cases she has made with two-piece outfits slide.

The TV star, known for her erratic nature of public appearances, wherever or whenever she appears, brings the drama, the glamour, and everything in between. She commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

The super mum and wife has a way of making head turns when she steps on the red carpet and we couldn't stop starring at these styles. She rocks two-piece so well and because of that, she is our style inspiration for the week.

We’re sure you’ll learn some great tips and tricks for the remaining of the year. Check photos below:

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

