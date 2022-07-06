Style Inspiration: 6 times Selly Galley made a strong case for two-piece outfits

Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. Every time she steps out, it is a fashion lover's feast.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, the fashionista always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

Her slim but curvy physique always compliments the outfits and we definitely could not let her recent cases she has made with two-piece outfits slide.

The TV star, known for her erratic nature of public appearances, wherever or whenever she appears, brings the drama, the glamour, and everything in between. She commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.

Mrs Fiawoo has a way of making head turns when she steps on the red carpet and we couldn't stop starring at these styles. She rocks two-piece so well and because of that, she is our style inspiration for the week.

We’re sure you’ll learn some great tips and tricks for the remaining of the year. Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana