Style inspiration: 7 times Adina Thembi proved she's an African angel with her looks

If your African print style is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow.

Dressing up isn't as easy or as fun as it looks and there's a lot that goes into nailing that red carpet look. For women, it's even harder considering we need to think about the dress, hair, shoes, makeup and the all-important accessories. Everything needs to be on point!

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Ghanaian musician, Adina Thembi is one of the most stylish celebrities in the country. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

She pulls off the best African print styles to any event as seen on her Instagram page.

Adina is our style influencer for today. She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The award-winning songstress dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Adina is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

Of course, she always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and the fashionista does it perfectly. And she glows when she smiles for the cameras.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

If you want to make bold fashion statements in African prints at any event, check out these styles inspired by Adina Thembi.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana