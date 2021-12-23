Beautiful, eloquent and sassy is just a few words to describe her whenever she takes on our screens looking all fly.
Style Inspiration: All the times Samira Bawumia nailed the perfect look on the 'gram in 2021
Here is Second Lady, Samira Bawumia slaying all through the year 2021.
The high fashion sense of Ghana’s Second Lady cannot be questioned. She is a true epitome of a classy African woman as she manages to look stylish at any state meeting in African Print.
Samira Bawumia, wife of Ghana’s Vice President always look regal in African Print; making headlines on social media.
When it comes to combining luxury items with Ghanaian brands, Mrs Bawumia is an expert.
Difficult to pull off modest fashion for others but not for the Second Lady. Scroll through for our all-time favourite look from the fashionista.
