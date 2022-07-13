Style Inspiration: Claudia Lumor is the queen of modest fashion

The entrepreneur is our style crush for today. She is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

Claudia has become a perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry. She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. Every time she steps out, it is a fashion lover's feast.

The style icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

Style evolves and Claudia always keeps us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on her social media pages.

She has graced the 'gram with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

The CEO never go wrong with her appearances. She comes out with class and style always in all of her looks. We have our spotlight on her eye candy looks.

She knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Her Instagram page is a refreshing break from overt sexuality on Instagram. It shows there is beauty in simplicity and modesty and that is why we are inspired by the fashionista.

Fashion observers must be in awe with these sleek looks. Check below for some inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana