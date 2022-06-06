Style Inspiration: Emefa Adeti's to 7 corporate looks

Most people working in a corporate environment often find it a bit difficult to pull off a stylish look to work even when they have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Looking fashionable to work might sound stressful because most people do not have the time and patience to select outfits they want to wear each day. They just go for the first corporate outfit they set their eyes on.

Some people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day.

To overcome the hurdle, you can start by paying attention to celebrities who have distinguished themselves in the corporate fashion world.

One person that's sure to inspire our style is beauty queen and tv personality, Emefa Adeti.

Emefa is amongst the few celebrities who have been consistent with her decent fashion statements. She has managed to capture our attention with her stunning fashion choices.

She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Miss Adeti knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

The trendsetter knows how to wear work outfits to perfection with her stilettoes and flawless makeup.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the media personality is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Pulse.com.gh brings you corporate looks from the style icon to guide you through your week.

