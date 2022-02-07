Style inspiration: Keep it chic like Nana Ama McBrown with this wedding guest outfit

We have officially entered the time of the year where the wedding calendar is popping up every weekend, so if you’re on the hunt for what to wear on your next wedding appointment, Nana Ama McBrown may have a better idea. Of course, she certainly knows how to steal all the limelight and after keeping eyes on her wardrobe over the years, she’s never for one day disappointed.
Nana Ama McBrown has got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.
The actress attended over the weekend and it wasn’t the bride’s dress that got all the attention.
Nana Ama also stole some spotlight in her stunning gold lace outfit.
Between the jewel neckline, net sleeve hand and fitted silhouette, this waist-clinging number is classic Mrs Agyeman.
And check out her queenly Gele headpiece. We can’t tell who made this dress but when styled with a pair of complementing glasses as she did, Nana Ana McBrown totally knocked our socks off.
If you’re seriously ready to outshine the wedding dance floor, we advise you to bookmark this look for when the need arises.
Check photos below:
