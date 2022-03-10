Style Inspiration: Martha Ankomah in 6 gorgeous African print outfits

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah is one of the stylish celebrities in the country. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

She pulls off the best African print styles to any event as seen on her Instagram page.

Martha is our style influencer for today. She is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian film industry mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles and dress better.

The movie producer is mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

Miss Ankomah always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and the fashionista does it perfectly. And she glows when she smiles for the cameras.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

If you want to make bold fashion statements in African prints at any event, check out these styles inspired by Martha Ankomah.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana