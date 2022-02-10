Style inspiration: Sandra Ankobiah struts in a green sequin outfit like a real model

When you think about green outfits, nature and a certain calmness come to mind. This is the kind of vibe we get when we see some celebrities slaying in this lovely colour.

The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a black dress. The best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking a green sequin. A shimmering vibe wouldn’t be a bad idea in making a bold fashion statement.

Lawyer Sandra Ankobiah is our style influencer for today. She regularly impresses us with her style, and her latest outfit is seriously elegant.

Sandra's fashion sense has evolved and she sets the trend for many young people.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Sandra knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Sharing some photos on the 'gram, the fashionista is captured in a green outfit that is so quintessentially her — in the best way possible.

Staying true to her polished aesthetic, she slips into a pair of matching pumps to elevate the gorgeous outfit.

As for the glam, Sandra gives us some red carpet vibes opting for a ponytail hairstyle, along with subtle makeup and nude lips.

It was just right to go for a mini bag since the outfit was already pulling attention.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana