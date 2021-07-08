RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style profile: Anita Akuffo's hosting styles are unrivalled, here's why

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

If your outfit is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo

This weekend, Anita stepped on stage on her usual hosting duties and her knocking outfit got us thinking, every time there's an event, Anita Akuffo is front and centre.

Recommended articles

The beautiful media personality certainly knows how to make a statement at events and wears the hell out of her designer gowns.

Dressing up isn't as easy or as fun as it looks and there's a lot that goes into nailing that red carpet look. For women, it's even harder considering we need to think about the dress, hair, shoes, makeup and the all-important accessories. Everything needs to be on point!

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Anita Akua Akuffo is one of those people who get it right every single time when it comes to slaying either the red carpet or any other show. From long flowing dresses, dramatic ballgowns to fashion-forward suits, she has proven to be a perfect fashion icon.

Here's why Anita's styles are unrivalled.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Anita Akufo
Anita Akufo Pulse Ghana
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Cucumber vibrator

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]

If a man truly loves you, he'll never do these 7 things to you

Happy in love. [Credit - Shutterstock]