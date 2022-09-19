Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Emefa Adeti

They say style is a way to say who you are without having to speak. How you appear among people says a lot about you every single time.

It is very stressful to pull off a stylish look to work even when you have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Mostly, people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day which takes a lot of time.

Here is some beautiful work wears to rock this week inspired by beauty queen, Emefa Adeti.

Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

Check the photos below:

Monday

Keep it classy on a Monday like a boss lady.

Pulse Ghana

Tuesday

Cool down from the tension with a blue dress on Tuesday.

Pulse Ghana

Wednesday

Blend seriousness and fun for midweek.

Pulse Ghana

Thursday

Add check to colour while ushering yourself into the weekend.

Pulse Ghana

Friday

Losen up on a Friday with colour.