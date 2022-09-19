RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Emefa Adeti

Berlinda Entsie

You can still look chic and gorgeous to your workplace without breaking any fashion rules.

Emefq Adeti
Emefq Adeti

Picking the right outfit for work can be a little stressful so we have found the perfect muse to lead your search.

Read Also

They say style is a way to say who you are without having to speak. How you appear among people says a lot about you every single time.

It is very stressful to pull off a stylish look to work even when you have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Mostly, people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day which takes a lot of time.

Here is some beautiful work wears to rock this week inspired by beauty queen, Emefa Adeti.

Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

Check the photos below:

Monday

Keep it classy on a Monday like a boss lady.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Tuesday

Cool down from the tension with a blue dress on Tuesday.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Wednesday

Blend seriousness and fun for midweek.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Thursday

Add check to colour while ushering yourself into the weekend.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Friday

Losen up on a Friday with colour.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nadia Buari

Bridesmaid goals: Nadia Buari has the perfect inspiration for the role

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Nuel Bans

Ghana's Nuel Bans features on Share Africa and Balenciaga's 'Africa Fashion Up 2022 in Paris

Corporate styles for the week

Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week