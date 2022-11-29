Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Salma Mumin

They say style is a way to say who you are without having to speak; how you appear in the midst of people says a lot about you every single time.

It is very stressful to pull off a stylish look to work even when you have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Mostly, people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day which takes a lot of time.

One way to break your fashion stereotype this week is by rocking a lovely gown to work. One person that's sure to inspire our style is actress Salma Mumin.

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

It’s no news that the fashion world keeps evolving and fashionistas are changing the status quo.

Salma has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. Every time she steps out, it is a fashion lover's feast.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

Born in the Upper West of Ghana, Salma has received many awards for her great acting skills and humanitarian work.

Aside from that, she has always been a style influencer since her breakthrough movie and we are inspired by her elegant looks.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

Miss Mumin knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Salma has got the fashion game on lockdown and we have selected some of her best looks. And Oh! the style influencer has a fashion brand christened "Lure" and so slaying outfits and style is a non-negotiable part of her.

Here are some beautiful work wears to rock this week inspired by the fashionista. Check the photos below:

