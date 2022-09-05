Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Serwaa Amihere

They say style is a way to say who you are without having to speak. How you appear in the midst of people says a lot about you every single time.

It is very stressful to pull off a stylish look to work even when you have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Mostly, people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day which takes a lot of time.

One way to break your fashion stereotype this week is by rocking a lovely gown to work. One person that's sure to inspire our style is media's sweetheart, Serwaa Amihere.

She's not only endowed with an amazing body, but she also has a great sense of style.

Serwaa knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

Serwaa has got the fashion game on lockdown and we have selected some of her best looks. And Oh! the style influencer has a fashion brand christened "Office&Co By SA" and so slaying outfits and style is a non-negotiable part of her.

In her latest posts, the style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules with her brand and we are glued to her page for the next post.

She is definitely the style icon to guide you if you want to make a bold fashion statement to work this week. Check the photos below:

