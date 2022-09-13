RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week

Berlinda Entsie

You can still look chic and gorgeous to your workplace without breaking any fashion rules.

Corporate styles for the week
Picking the right outfit for work can be a little stressful so we have found the perfect muse to lead your search.

They say style is a way to say who you are without having to speak. How you appear in the midst of people says a lot about you every single time.

It is very stressful to pull off a stylish look to work even when you have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Mostly, people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day which takes a lot of time.

Here is some beautiful work wears to rock this week inspired by your favourite celebrities.

Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

Check the photos below:

  • Monday 

A bright red for a Monday to start the week.

Corporate styles for the week
Corporate styles for the week Pulse Ghana
  • Tuesday

Royal blue with a spice of pink will do the magic.

Corporate styles for the week
Corporate styles for the week Pulse Ghana
  • Wednesday

Take it easy and calm with a sea blue dress. you can also spice it with a slit.

Corporate styles for the week
Corporate styles for the week Pulse Ghana
  • Thursday

The weekend is getting closer. Nothing will be too gorgeous than a nude outfit.

Corporate styles for the week
Corporate styles for the week Pulse Ghana
  • Friday

Want to have a fantastic Friday, an orange two pieces fit will do. It's a way to spice up the weekend.

Corporate styles for the week
Corporate styles for the week Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/.
