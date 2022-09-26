Global Citizen Festival: SZA sells Ghana to the world with the perfect flag outfit

The show saw thousands of Ghanaians at the square to support Ghanaian music.

Big stars including Usher Raymond, SZA, Stormzy, Pheelz, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Oxlade, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog, and Stonebwoy amongst others gave the country and superb performance that got everyone talking.

An event like this definitely had interesting side attractions which were the red carpet and what celebrities wore on stage.

One person who did justice to her outfit was American singer, SZA.

She definitely sold Ghana to the world with her outfit.

For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage from Africa in a green, yellow and red coloured outfit. Her ensemble featured an asymmetric skirt with a flounced hem and waist-high slit, as well as a long-sleeved crop top cinched with a wide lace-up front.

Check out SZA’s Ghana flag outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Ghanaian rap artiste, Criss Waddle has reacted after American RnB artist, Usher Raymond introduced Nigerian artistes on stage during the Global Citizen Festival held in Accra.

Criss Waddle in reaction to this penned down his displeasure about Usher projecting Nigerian musicians in Ghana.

According to him, there were a couple of Ghanaian musicians Usher Raymond could have projected on stage but he chose to project Nigerian musicians in Ghana, this he finds very unfortunate and displeasing.