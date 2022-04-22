Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
Serwaa Amihere
Endowed with an amazing body and curves, media personality, Serwaa Amihere wore this purple gown to its perfection.
Emelia Brobbey
It's the way the actress cum songstress slayed the red mini dress. It ruffles heart.
Joe Mettle
It's been a while since we saw Joe Mettle's style. As usual, modest fashion done to perfection.
Joselyn Dumas
Casual look done to perfection. We love this Joselyn Dumas look.
Emefa Adeti
Charming by all standards. Emefa did justice to this outfit.
Okyeame Kwame
We needed this birthday glam. Definitely, the 'Made in Ghana' we know.
Zynnell Zuh
Can we ever love Zynnell less in blonde? A real beauty to behold.
Lydia Forson
We definitely taking inspiration from Lydia Forson's wedding guest outfit. She looks stunning.
Juliet Ibrahim
This outfit is nothing but simple and classy.
Sarkodie
Sarkodie understands the celebrity assignment. It's music and fashion or nothing.
