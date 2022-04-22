RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Serwaa Amihere

Endowed with an amazing body and curves, media personality, Serwaa Amihere wore this purple gown to its perfection.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Emelia Brobbey

It's the way the actress cum songstress slayed the red mini dress. It ruffles heart.

Emelia Brobbey
Emelia Brobbey Pulse Ghana

Joe Mettle

It's been a while since we saw Joe Mettle's style. As usual, modest fashion done to perfection.

Joe Mettle
Joe Mettle Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Casual look done to perfection. We love this Joselyn Dumas look.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

Charming by all standards. Emefa did justice to this outfit.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame

We needed this birthday glam. Definitely, the 'Made in Ghana' we know.

Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana

Zynnell Zuh

Can we ever love Zynnell less in blonde? A real beauty to behold.

Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh Pulse Ghana

Lydia Forson

We definitely taking inspiration from Lydia Forson's wedding guest outfit. She looks stunning.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

Juliet Ibrahim

This outfit is nothing but simple and classy.

Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie

Sarkodie understands the celebrity assignment. It's music and fashion or nothing.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

