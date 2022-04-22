The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Serwaa Amihere

Endowed with an amazing body and curves, media personality, Serwaa Amihere wore this purple gown to its perfection.

Emelia Brobbey

It's the way the actress cum songstress slayed the red mini dress. It ruffles heart.

Joe Mettle

It's been a while since we saw Joe Mettle's style. As usual, modest fashion done to perfection.

Joselyn Dumas

Casual look done to perfection. We love this Joselyn Dumas look.

Emefa Adeti

Charming by all standards. Emefa did justice to this outfit.

Okyeame Kwame

We needed this birthday glam. Definitely, the 'Made in Ghana' we know.

Zynnell Zuh

Can we ever love Zynnell less in blonde? A real beauty to behold.

Lydia Forson

We definitely taking inspiration from Lydia Forson's wedding guest outfit. She looks stunning.

Juliet Ibrahim

This outfit is nothing but simple and classy.

Sarkodie

Sarkodie understands the celebrity assignment. It's music and fashion or nothing.