The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Adina

Decent and classy is the definition of this photo.

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi looks absolutely stunning in this brown and blue African print combo.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

Corporate look done to perfection.

Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

The empress has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Pulse Ghana

Selly Galley

It's how selly is playing with those bold colours for us.

Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

We miss Toosweet looking all dapper on the 'gram. This birthday was definitely celebrated in style.

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwa always keeps us glued to her page with her smiles. Then that white office outfit is beautiful.

Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene

Mrs Nkansah looks too beautiful in green.

Pulse Ghana

Kuame Eugene

This photo definitely needed to make the list. The 'Rock Star' is rocking the 'gram.

Pulse Ghana

Maame Serwaa

Birthday glam is on point. Maame Serwaa looks chic and sassy.