Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
Adina
Decent and classy is the definition of this photo.
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi looks absolutely stunning in this brown and blue African print combo.
Nana Aba Anamoah
Corporate look done to perfection.
Benedicta Gafah
The empress has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.
Selly Galley
It's how selly is playing with those bold colours for us.
Toosweet Annan
We miss Toosweet looking all dapper on the 'gram. This birthday was definitely celebrated in style.
Serwaa Amihere
Serwa always keeps us glued to her page with her smiles. Then that white office outfit is beautiful.
Victoria Lebene
Mrs Nkansah looks too beautiful in green.
Kuame Eugene
This photo definitely needed to make the list. The 'Rock Star' is rocking the 'gram.
Maame Serwaa
Birthday glam is on point. Maame Serwaa looks chic and sassy.
