The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Adina

Decent and classy is the definition of this photo.

Adina
Adina Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi looks absolutely stunning in this brown and blue African print combo.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

Corporate look done to perfection.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

The empress has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

Selly Galley

It's how selly is playing with those bold colours for us.

Selly Galley
Selly Galley Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

We miss Toosweet looking all dapper on the 'gram. This birthday was definitely celebrated in style.

Toosweet Annan
Toosweet Annan Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwa always keeps us glued to her page with her smiles. Then that white office outfit is beautiful.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene

Mrs Nkansah looks too beautiful in green.

Vitoria Lebene
Vitoria Lebene Pulse Ghana

Kuame Eugene

This photo definitely needed to make the list. The 'Rock Star' is rocking the 'gram.

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

Maame Serwaa

Birthday glam is on point. Maame Serwaa looks chic and sassy.

Maame Serwaa
Maame Serwaa Pulse Ghana
